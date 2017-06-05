Unbeaten Buena Dominates All-Channel League Softball

Led by MVP Brooke Yanez, Buena dominated the All-Channel League softball team.
The Bulldogs, who went undefeated (27-0-1) and won the CIF-SS Division 4 title against league rival San Marcos, landed five players on the first team.
League and CIF runner-up San Marcos had three first-team selections: senior Hailee Rios, junior Aliyah Huerta-Leipner and freshman Savannah Tait. Rios, the Royals' star pitcher and leading hitter, signed with Fresno State.
Dos Pueblos senior and Purdue-bound Siena Wagner and junior Nova Sinskul also made the first team.
MVP
Brooke Yanez, Buena, 12
First Team
Name, School, Year
Kiara Delgado, Buena, 11
Jenessa Ullegue, Buena, 11
Skyler Ramos, Buena, 12
Ronnie Tanner, Buena, 12
Anna Brondos, Buena, 11
Hailee Rios, San Marcos, 12
Aliyah Huerta-Leipner, San Marcos, 11
Savannah Tait, San Marcos, 9
Siena Wagner, Dos Pueblos, 12
Nova Sinskul, Dos Pueblos, 11
Rosie Aguirre, Ventura, 12
Alexis Navarro, Ventura, 11
Second Team
Breanna Loyola, Buena, 10
Olivia Vargas, Buena 9
Hailey Fryklund, San Marcos, 11
Morgan Jensen, San Marcos 9
Claire Early, San Marcos, 9
Allison Gasper, Dos Pueblos, 9
Talia Bloxham, Dos Pueblos, 11
Janet Salas, Dos Pueblos, 12
Anya Schmitz, Dos Pueblos, 12
Cassidy Craig, 11, Ventura
Taylor Thomas, 10, Ventura
Carissa Chaffin, 12, Ventura
Honorable Mention
San Marcos: Alex Pitchford, 11; Megan Cunnison, 10; Michelle Henderson, 12
Dos Pueblos: Elly Cutcliffe, 12; Cassidy Hagel, 12; Allison Speshyock, 10