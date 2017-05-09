Softball
Unbeaten Buena Overpowers Dos Pueblos
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 9, 2017 | 8:14 p.m.
Buena standout pitcher Brooke Yanez held Dos Pueblos to one hit, and the unbeaten Bulldogs erupted for seven unearned runs in the second inning to beat the Chargers 11-1 in a Channel League softball game in Ventura on Tuesday.
The Chargers scored in the fourth as Allison Speshyock and Siena Wagner drew walks and Janet Salas doubled to drive in Speshyock.
Dos Pueblos falls to 10-13-1 overall and 6-5 in league. Buena is 21-0-1 and 11-0 in league.
