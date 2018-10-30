Unbeaten Lompoc Panthers Begin YFL Playoff Run

Youth Sports

The Lompoc Panthers Junior Division football team will begin its quest for a Central Coast Youth Football League Super Bowl title on Saturday when it faces the Santa Maria Titans in the second-round of the playoffs at Santa Maria High.

The Panthers, coached by John Gaitan Jr., and comprised of players age 9-11, went 8-0 and didn’t allow a point during the CCYFL regular season.

The kickoff for the quarterfinal game is at 2 p.m.

In the other quarterfinals, Paso Bearcats play the Orcutt Warriors, Five Cities Eagles take on the Nipomo Cowboys and the Guadalupe Bulldogs face the Vandenberg Village Conqs.

The semifinals are Nov. 10 and the Super Bowl is Nov. 17 at St. Joseph High.