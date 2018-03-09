Trial Dates Remain Uncertain for Defendants in Marilyn Pharis Death

Santa Maria Superior Court trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain because of other cases.

Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent defendant Jose Villagomez and Victor A. Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial underway.

The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged in the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home in the 900 block of North Dejoy Street in July 2015. She died eight days later at a hospital.

They will be tried on first-degree murder charges, plus numerous special circumstances.

Martinez will face an additional special circumstance for torture and a special allegation for use of a deadly weapon, identified as a hammer.

Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he has a gang-related attempted murder case in which the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez.

“Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after the attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen said, “There are too many unknowns right now.”

The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23, when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

SanaTrial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

SanTrial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. SanaTrial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

SantTrial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. SanaTrial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. SanTrial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. SanaTrial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook. Trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain due to other cases. Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent Jose Villagomez and Vincent Aurelnio Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial already underway. The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged with the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died eight days later at a hospital. Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he had a gang-related attempted murder case where the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez. “Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. “There’s too many unknown right now,” added Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen. The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23 when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9. — Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.