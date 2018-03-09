Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:00 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Trial Dates Remain Uncertain for Defendants in Marilyn Pharis Death

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 9, 2018 | 6:30 p.m.

Santa Maria Superior Court trial dates for the two men charged in connection with the death of Marilyn Pharis remain uncertain because of other cases. 

Defense attorneys Michael Scott and Lori Pedego, who represent defendant Jose Villagomez and Victor A. Martinez, are involved in a different homicide trial underway.

The two defendants in the Pharis case are charged in the brutal attack of the Air Force veteran in her home in the 900 block of North Dejoy Street in July 2015. She died eight days later at a hospital.

They will be tried on first-degree murder charges, plus numerous special circumstances.

Martinez will face an additional special circumstance for torture and a special allegation for use of a deadly weapon, identified as a hammer.

Once that other homicide case wraps up, Scott said he has a gang-related attempted murder case in which the client has not waived time for a speedy trial beyond mid-April. That case, likely to require a two-week trial, may need to be heard before the longer trial for Martinez and Villagomez.

“Everything affects everything,” Judge John McGregor said after the attorneys spelled out various issues creating other uncertainties. 

Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen said, “There are too many unknowns right now.”

The judge ordered attorneys to return March 23, when they expect to assess whether the trial can begin as planned on April 9.

