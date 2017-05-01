Unconscious Driver Rescued from Fiery Crash in Carpinteria

An unconscious man was pulled from his burning vehicle by a good Samaritan after crashing into some trees in Carpinteria Monday afternoon.

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District spokeswoman Grace Donnelly said a woman and a man stopped separately to help the crashed driver.

The man who pulled the driver from the vehicle left the scene before responders arrived at Casitas Pass and Gobernador Canyon roads, she said.

Crews were dispatched at about 3:30 p.m. and found a vehicle engulfed in flames. The driver was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Along with Carpinteria Fire, the Ventura County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest responded to the scene for fear that spot fires could break out.

County sheriff's deputies were also on scene, as was the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.

Caltrans temporarily closed Highway 150 from Highway 101 to Highway 192 after the vehicle fire, but the road was reopened as of 5 p.m.

No additional details were available.

