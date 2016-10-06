‘Under the Gun’ Documentary Puts Gun Violence in Crosshairs

Santa Barbara Coalition Against Gun Violence presents “Under the Gun,” a documentary that moves from an overview of the broader history of gun violence to very specific and individual tragic experiences. It will be shown at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Marjorie Luke Theater, 721 Cota St., Santa Barbara. Tickets at the door are $10 per family.

Katie Couric, the film's narrator and executive producer, and Stephanie Soechtig, the director, focus on both sides of the issue of gun violence in America. Winning accolades at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, followed by a limited theatrical release, it is now being shown in cities across America.

The event is co-sponsored by Casa de la Raza, Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County, Glendon Association, Santa Barbara Response Network, Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, Ventura County Chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

Rep. Lois Capps’ introductory remarks will focus on the June 22 House sit-in. State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, Assemblymember Das Williams, county Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Bob Weiss, father of Veronika Weiss, who was killed in the Isla Vista tragedy, will engage the audience in a Town Hall discussion.

“Safety for All” Proposition 63 will be included in this community conversation.

The Santa Barbara Coalition Against Gun Violence is a nonprofit coalition comprised of 40-plus member organizations united against gun violence and committed to creating a safer community for Santa Barbara County residents through its educational programs and advocacy for effective local, state and national policies and legislation.

For further information: www.sbcoalition.org, email [email protected] or call 684-8434

— Christina Pizarro for Santa Barbara Coalition Against Gun Violence.