Underclassmen Shine for No. 1 Dos Pueblos in Win Over Buena

Water Polo

Playing its first game as a No. 1-ranked team in CIF Division 1, Dos Pueblos girls water polo got 14 saves from sophomore goalie Anna Cable in a 15-4 rout of Buena in a Channel League game on Tuesday at Santa Barbara High.

Sophomore Shannon Connolly scored four goals and drew two exclusions and freshman Charlie Winter had three goals and three exclusions. Freshman Maddie Choi had two goals, four assists and two steals and senior Cadyn Cole-Dombroski contributed two goals.

Senior Lizzie Moran, freshman Kelly Meckelborg and freshman Fiona Sonni each scored one goal.

The Chargers led 5-0 after the first period and 9-2 at halftime.

Dos Pueblos improved to 13-1 overall and 4-0 in Channel League. The Chargers take on Cathedral Catholic of San Diego on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. and then play Ventura at 5 p.m. in a league game.

