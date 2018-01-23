Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:53 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Underclassmen Shine for No. 1 Dos Pueblos in Win Over Buena

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 23, 2018 | 7:35 p.m.

Playing its first game as a No. 1-ranked team in CIF Division 1, Dos Pueblos girls water polo got 14 saves from sophomore goalie Anna Cable in a 15-4 rout of Buena in a Channel League game on Tuesday at Santa Barbara High.

Sophomore Shannon Connolly scored four goals and drew two exclusions and freshman Charlie Winter had three goals and three exclusions. Freshman Maddie Choi had two goals, four assists and two steals and senior Cadyn Cole-Dombroski contributed two goals.

Senior Lizzie Moran, freshman Kelly Meckelborg and freshman Fiona Sonni each scored one goal.

The Chargers led 5-0 after the first period and 9-2 at halftime.

Dos Pueblos improved to 13-1 overall and 4-0 in Channel League. The Chargers take on Cathedral Catholic of San Diego on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. and then play Ventura at 5 p.m. in a league game.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 