Undermanned Carpinteria Swim Teams Defeat Santa Paula

Swimming

Olivia Sheaffer stepped up for the Carpinteria girls swim team and helped it beat Santa Paula, 86-50, in a Tri-Valley League meet on Wednesday.

Sheaffer, a freshman, agreed to swim the 100 butterfly and finished second to earn the team four valuable points.

"Olivia was asked yesterday if she would swim this events for points," coach Matt Organista said. "She initially declined as did other swimmers. No one filled it, so today Olivia decided to go for it, not knowing what the competition would be like."

Freshman Lexi Persoon had a big day. She hit a CIF consideration time in the 50 free and swam on the 400 free relay team that bettered its CIF time to 4:20.71. The other members of the team were freshman Sydney Endow, senior Alisa Lemere and sophomore Jessica Cruz.

Freshman Sadie Mead broke 30 seconds in her 50 freestyle and senior Leilanie Silva had a season best by 10 seconds in the 500 free.

On the boys side, Carpinteria won 86-60.

Freshmen Baltazar Nunez got the Warriors points in diving and in the 200 free. He improved his 200 free time by seven seconds.

Senior Sal Briceno swam a CIF consideration time in the boys 50 yard freestyle and was part of a 400 freestyle relay, that recorded a CIF consideration time in their debut. Junior Ryan Fly, and freshmen Nathan Endow and Caleb Classen were the other members of the relay team.

Organista was proud of the performance by both teams.

"I had my doubts if we could actually get the win because of Santa Paula’s numbers," he said. "But I believed in the kids and they believed in themselves, and we did it. Due to its numbers, Santa Paula is a favorite to win league this year. If we have more people step up at league finals and fill events, we have a really good shot at a league championship."



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.