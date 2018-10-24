A six-week radio series with Dr. Paul Erickson, medical director, Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine at Cottage Health, and Dr. Margaret Bauman, medical director, Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine at Cottage Health Outpatient Center of San Luis Obispo, has launched on 1440 AM and 106.3 FM at 7:40 a.m. Fridays.

The series is titled The Road Out: Understanding Addiction and Recovery for You or Your Loved One.

The topics for each five-minute segment are:

» How to know if you or a loved one has an alcohol or drug problem

» How to approach a loved one who you think has a problem

» How to find a legitimate treatment center

» What happens in a treatment center

» How to support someone after treatment

» How do families heal

Click here for the recorded segments.