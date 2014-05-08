‘Understanding Long-Term Care Insurance’ Focus of Free Seminar

HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) is pleased to partner with Santa Barbara Village to present a free seminar for people interested in better understanding long-term care insurance.

The “Understanding Long Term Care Insurance” seminar will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 23 at 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with HICAP to offer this seminar to help people better understand long-term care insurance, whether they already have a policy in place or not,” said Naomi Kovacs, executive director of Santa Barbara Village. “Long-term care insurance can be confusing. Often people don’t know the difference between various policy options, or even what questions to ask. I have talked with so many people who don’t even know what their own policy actually covers, under what circumstances they can activate it, if there’s a waiting period, or what the policy limits may really mean for them.”

This seminar will help you sort through many of issues as you consider a long-term care policy or evaluate a policy you already have. It will also help you understand when advice from a trusted financial advisor or other professional is needed. Come learn more about how long-term care insurance benefits work, compare the features of policies from different companies and sort through options.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. It does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan. The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens/HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medical services, the federal Medicare agency.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit membership organization providing support services and social connection for local seniors who wish to remain independent and living at home. It also sponsors various workshops and presentations open to the public.

To reserve a seat or for more information about this seminar, contact HICAP at 800.434.0222, 805.928.5663 or [email protected], or register online by clicking here.

— Bill Batty represents the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.