Free ‘Understanding Medicare’ Presentation Planned at Garden Court

HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) will sponsor a free seminar for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits and recent changes.

The "Understanding Medicare" presentation will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at Garden Court, 1116 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help people with Medicare and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program and current changes,” said Jim Talbott, president of the Board of Directors for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

Topics will include a general overview of 2015 Medicare changes and recent changes related to the Affordable Care Act.

HICAP is pleased to partner with the Garden Court Residential Community in presenting this important information to the community.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.

The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medical services, the federal Medicare agency.

To reserve a seat and for more information about the ”Understanding Medicare” seminar, contact HICAP at 805.928.5663 or [email protected], or RSVP online by clicking here.

— Bill Batty represents the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.