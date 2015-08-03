‘Understanding Medicare’ Presentation to be Held Sep. 15

Advice

Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HiCap) will sponsor a free seminar for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits and recent changes.

The “Understanding Medicare” presentation will be held Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2015 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Sansum Clinic at 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara .

“HiCap is offering this presentation to help people with Medicare and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program and current changes”, announced Jim Talbott, President, Board of Directors, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

Topics will include a general overview of 2015 Medicare Changes and recent changes related to the Affordable Care Act.

HiCap is pleased to partner with the Sansum Clinic in presenting this important information to the community.

HiCap offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues without selling, recommending or endorsing any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.

The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HiCap with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, the federal Medicare agency.

To reserve a seat and for more information about the ”Understanding Medicare seminar, contact HICAP at 805.928.5663, [email protected] or RSVP online at www.centralcoastseniors.org.

—Bill Batty represents the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.