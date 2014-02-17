Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:56 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

‘Understanding the Importance of Credit’ Focus of Free Workshop in Goleta

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | February 17, 2014 | 9:40 a.m.

A workshop titled “Understanding the Importance of Credit” will be hosted by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and Wells Fargo Bank from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the community room of Villa la Esperanza Apartments, 131 S. Kellogg Ave. (at Hollister Avenue) in Goleta.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Street parking is recommended.

Villa la Esperanza Apartments is an affordable housing complex owned and operated by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

The workshop will be facilitated by Pete Llena, store manager of the Lompoc Wells Fargo. Llena has seven years of experience in the banking industry.

The topic to be covered include the importance of understanding credit. Future workshops planned include “First-Time Homebuyer Education” and “Purchasing a Mobile Home.”

Wells Fargo is a nationwide, diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.5 trillion in assets. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through more than 9,000 stores, 12,000 ATMs and the Internet, and has offices in more than 35 countries to support the bank’s customers who conduct business in the global economy.

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is an award-winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families and special needs populations, such as seniors, the disabled and the formerly homeless. With more than 1,200 homes completed and more than 1,500 rental units developed and now managed by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, PSHH is the largest affordable housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, contact Rochelle Rose at 805.699.7227 or [email protected], or click here.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.

 
