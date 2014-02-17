‘Understanding the Importance of Credit’ Focus of Free Workshop in Goleta

A workshop titled “Understanding the Importance of Credit” will be hosted by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and Wells Fargo Bank from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the community room of Villa la Esperanza Apartments, 131 S. Kellogg Ave. (at Hollister Avenue) in Goleta.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Street parking is recommended.

Villa la Esperanza Apartments is an affordable housing complex owned and operated by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

The workshop will be facilitated by Pete Llena, store manager of the Lompoc Wells Fargo. Llena has seven years of experience in the banking industry.

The topic to be covered include the importance of understanding credit. Future workshops planned include “First-Time Homebuyer Education” and “Purchasing a Mobile Home.”

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, contact Rochelle Rose at 805.699.7227 or [email protected], or click here.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.