Pixel Tracker

Thursday, November 29 , 2018, 12:12 pm | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Understanding One’s Movement Signature at Variant Training Lab

By Maury Hayashida for Variant Training Lab | November 29, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

I have always been fascinated by human movement and the fact that we all must move in some capacity, in order to survive. No two people move the same, and it’s no wonder.

We are a culmination of asymmetrical bones, joints, tendons and muscles that have grown at slightly different rates, and to compensate, we have instinctively adjusted our bodily form, posture, and movement technique – walking, running, jumping, etc. –  to allow for this.

Add the odd injury into the equation, and over time, with further bodily compensation and a worsening movement, performance decreases and the threat of injury increases.We continue trying to perform despite our posture, form, and technique.

This is why I truly believe no one really reaches their true performance potential unless they can determine and improve their movement impediments.

I welcome the trend of fitness trackers, devices these all encourage us to move, movement is key to life keeping us healthy, giving us stamina and cardio vascular fitness. This will enable us to live longer happier lives.

But there is a downside: If you have an improper bodily movement (which nearly everyone has), these devices encourage you to move more, but without having your form properly assessed and adjusted to allow for proper movement. Ultimately, two things will happen.

First, you will never reach your maximum performance level; gravity and improper form will simply prevent your body from optimally performing. Second, it’s a fact that improper form and technique will lead to wear and tear much quicker and unfortunately, injury.

Treating an injury without adjusting your form and technique will only lead to repeated injuries and possibly additional injuries as your bodily movements subconsciously adjust again to compensate.

As a clinician practicing for some 20 years, I have treated thousands of people who have injured themselves by walking running, cycling, weight training, swimming, and even yoga.

I strongly urge anyone currently carrying out physical exercise to get a physical assessment, to understand how their body is moving under certain physical conditions.

This will help determine which limbs have bias in terms of strength and flexibility, analyze stride and gait, and understand flexibility and joint movement to get a “movement signature” — understanding how they move, what improvements they can make that will reduce injury and enable them to reach their true fitness potential.

As a co-founder of Variant Training Lab, I’m proud to have developed our Test – Treat – Train methodology. We assess your current movement signature, identify improper movements, and help you understand how you may be negatively impacting your body and performance.

We do this using proven techniques and our state-of-the-art technology which gives real-time data to show you your whole movement profile, and how we can help make adjustments to enable you to safely reach your true performance potential.

We invite you to schedule a visit to evaluate your movement signature today, visit http://varianttraininglab.com/ or call 805-837-8475.

— Maury Hayashida for Variant Training Lab.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 