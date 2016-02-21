Aerosol Can Blamed in Blast That Injured Woman at Alisal Guest Ranch

A 50-year-old woman suffered significant burns early Sunday when an aerosol deodorant can exploded at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 6:45 a.m. for a medical emergency at the ranch at 1054 S. Alisal Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Upon arrival, he said, they found the woman who had serious burns to her face and arms, with part of her clothing also burned off.

The woman was inside a bathroom in an employee area when the explosion occurred, he said.

Initially, firefighters described the blast as an “unexplained explosion,” but later updated the cause.

The woman had been using the deodorant spray can, Zaniboni said, then lit a match, which caused the explosion.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

She suffered first- and -second-degree burns on her hands, arms and face, he added.

The bathroom sustained some damage from the blast, but it did not extend to the rest of the building, Zaniboni said.

