Union Bank, Anthony’s Christmas Trees Join Forces with Trees for Troops Donation

For the sixth year, Union Bank is participating in the national Trees for Troops program and partnering with Anthony Dal Bello, owner of Anthony’s Christmas Trees & Wreaths, in the Central Coast.

The bank is providing 175 Christmas trees to active military families on the Central Coast and 15 trees to the national Trees for Troops program for shipment to military bases.

In Santa Barbara, 25 local military families will pick up their free Christmas trees at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Anthony's Christmas Trees lot at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

Known locally as “A Noble Fir for a Noble Cause,” Union Bank’s support has grown to six locations: Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Paso Robles, Port Hueneme, San Luis Obispo and Simi Valley.

— Randy Weiss is Union Bank's community foundation officer for the Central Coast Region.