Union Bank, Community Partners Hosting Free Shred Day in Goleta

Union Bank N.A., in partnership with Camino Real Marketplace, NewsChannel 3, the City of Goleta, Iron Mountain, the Community Environmental Council, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Santa Barbara Village, will sponsor another free Community Shred Day in Goleta, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.

The event will be held rain or shine at 6975 Marketplace Drive in Goleta, behind Home Depot.

Items that can be shred:

» All types of paper, any color (no need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands)

» File folders, any color

» Six “banker box” containers maximum per vehicle

Items that can't be accepted include cardboard, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs, DVDs or binders.

This is the third year that Union Bank has as led the Community Shred Day.

As a responsible bank, Union Bank is committed to supporting local communities, and Shred Day is a great event where the public can safely discard — at no cost — important documents, help eliminate the risk of identity theft and keep tons of materials out of the landfill.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a corporate communications consultant for Union Bank.