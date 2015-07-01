Union Bank Gives $10,000 to Peoples’ Self-Help Housing in Honor of Its 45th Anniversary

Advice

Union Bank recently presented Peoples’ Self-Help Housing with a $10,000 check in recognition of the award-winning nonprofit’s 45th anniversary in 2015.

Founded in San Luis Obispo in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has over the years expanded to Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, with more than 1,100 self-help homes completed and nearly 1,600 rental units developed. PSHH has been working to provide affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income families, seniors and other special needs groups.

“Peoples’ Self-Help Housing was founded with a mission to provide affordable housing and programs to those most vulnerable in our communities, the working poor, seniors, veterans and people with disabilities," PSHH CEO/President John Fowler said. "It is community partners like Union Bank that have allowed us to fulfill this mission for 45 years and counting.”

PSHH kicked off its 45th anniversary year on April 23 with a luncheon at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo. The festivities continue through Nov. 13 with the PSHH 45th Anniversary Gala Dinner & Auction, the Central Coast Taste of Hope, at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Click here for more information.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.