Union Bank Gives $10,000 Grant to Housing Trust Fund

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County (HTF) has received a $10,000 grant award from the MUFG Union Bank Foundation to support the agency's Affordable Housing Initiatives.

The grant will help HTF continue its mission to expand affordable rental housing production and workforce homeownership opportunities in Santa Barbara County.

“Union Bank is proud to stand with the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County in creating positive solutions to the challenge of affordable housing,"said Vince Caballero, managing director, Santa Barbara County Region.

“We are pleased to support the exemplary work of the Housing Trust Fund in creating new affordable housing homeownership and rental opportunities for local working families and our most vulnerable populations," he said.

The HTF operates a revolving loan fund that encourages the production and preservation of affordable housing by offering low-cost loans to sponsors of affordable housing.

HTF recently provided permanent financing for a group home in Solvang that will offer affordable housing and 24-hour care to medically frail individuals with development disabilities.

All housing opportunities funded by HTF create substantial positive community development impacts, provide local residents with safe and affordable housing and preserve the affordability of the housing for future generations.

For more about the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County and its affordable housing production and homebuyer programs, visit https://www.sbhousingtrust.org.

— Jennifer McGovern for Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.