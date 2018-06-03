Union Bank Holding Community Shred Day in Goleta

Union Bank will hold a Community Shred Day from 5 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 13, behind Home Depot at 6975 Marketplace Drive in Goleta.
Items that can be shred:
» All types of paper, any color
» File folders, any color
» No need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands
» Six “banker box” containers maximum
We cannot accept cardboard, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs, DVDs or binders. There is a six-box maximum per vehicle.
— Randy Weiss is a public affairs coordinator for Union Bank.