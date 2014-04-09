Union Bank, Partners Hosting Free Community Shred Day in Solvang

Union Bank N.A., in partnership with NewsChannel 3, the City of Solvang, Iron Mountain, the Community Environmental Council, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, will sponsor another free Community Shred Day in Solvang.

The event will be held rain or shine from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 16 at Solvang Veterans Hall, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

Items that can be shred:

» All types of paper, any color (no need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands)

» File folders, any color

» Three “banker box” containers (or equivalent) maximum per vehicle

Items that can't be accepted include cardboard, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs, DVDs or binders.

This is the third year that Union Bank has as led the Community Shred Day.

As a responsible bank, Union Bank is committed to supporting local communities, and Shred Day is a great event where the public can safely discard — at no cost — important documents, help eliminate the risk of identity theft and keep tons of materials out of the landfill.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a corporate communications consultant for Union Bank.