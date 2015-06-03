Union Bank, Partners to Host Free Community Shred Day in Carpinteria

Union Bank, in partnership with News Channel 3, the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Carpinteria Unified School District, the Carpinteria Education Foundation and the Community Environmental Council, will sponsor a free Community Shred Day in Carpinteria.

The event will be held, rain or shine, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road.

Items that can be shred:

» Six “banker box” containers maximum per vehicle

» All types of paper, any color (no need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands)

» File folders, any color

» Not able to accept three-ring binders, cardboard, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs, DVDs or binders.

This is the fourth year that Union Bank has led the Community Shred Day. As a responsible bank, Union Bank is committed to supporting local communities and Shred Day is a great event where the public can safely discard (at no cost) important documents, help eliminate the risk of identity theft and keep tons of materials out of the landfill.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a communications consultant for Union Bank.