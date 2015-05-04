Union Bank Partners with Local Organizations to Host Free Community Shred Day

Union Bank, in partnership with Camino Real Marketplace, NewsChannel 3, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, Victory Outreach, Lompoc Unified School District, Community Environmental Council and Lompoc Police Explorers and Volunteers, will sponsor another free Community Shred Day in Lompoc.

The event will be held, rain or shine, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 at Lompoc High School, 515 W. College Ave.

Items that can be shred:

» Six “banker box” containers maximum per vehicle

» All types of paper, any color (no need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands)

» File folders, any color

» Not able to accept three-ring binders, cardboard, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs, DVDs or binders.

This is the fourth year that Union Bank has as led the Community Shred Day. As a responsible bank, Union Bank is committed to supporting local communities and Shred Day is a great event where the public can safely discard — at no cost — important documents, help eliminate the risk of identity theft and keep tons of materials out of the landfill.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a communications consultant for Union Bank.