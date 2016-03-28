Union Bank Branch Robbed on Mesa in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police were searching Monday afternoon for a man who robbed a bank branch on the Mesa.

Officers were dispatched at about 12:15 p.m. to the Union Bank branch at 1960 Cliff Drive, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, with a thin build and wearing a dark hoodie and a baseball cap.

He presented a bank teller with a note indicating he had a weapon, but none was seen, Harwood said.

The suspect fled on foot with less than $1,000 in cash, Harwood said.

Officers were searching the surrounding area looking for the suspect.

