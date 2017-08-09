Union Bank Supports Affordable Housing Programs

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County has received a $10,000 general operating grant from Union Bank Foundation to support expansion of the agency’s affordable housing programs.

“Union Bank is pleased to support the exemplary work of the Housing Trust Fund in expanding workforce homebuyer opportunities in North and South Santa Barbara County and encouraging new affordable housing production for low-to-moderate-income families and individuals,” said Randy Weiss, the bank’s corporate social responsibility officer, Central Coast.

The grant provided by the MUFG Union Bank Foundation supports Housing Trust Fund operation of its countywide Workforce Homebuyer Program,

The program provides low-cost and deferred down-payment loans to low-to-middle-income workers to help them buy an entry-level home.

It also helps the agency’s $6 million Revolving Loan Fund that provides low-cost loans to sponsors of affordable rental housing projects for our most vulnerable populations.

— Jennifer McGovern for Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.