Union Bank Partners with Local Organizations to Host Free Community Shred Day in Solvang

Union Bank, in partnership with Camino Real Marketplace, NewsChannel 3, the City of Solvang, Iron Mountain, Community Environmental Council and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, will sponsor another free Community Shred Day in Solvang.

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang. The event will be held rain or shine.

Items that can be shred:

» Six “banker box” containers maximum per vehicle

» All types of paper, any color (no need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands)

» File folders, any color

» Not able to accept cardboard, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs, DVDs or binders

This is the fourth year that Union Bank has as led the Community Shred Day. As a responsible bank, Union Bank is committed to supporting local communities and Shred Day is a great event where the public can safely discard — at no cost — important documents, help eliminate the risk of identity theft and keep tons of materials out of the landfill.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a corporate communications consultant for Union Bank.