Union Bank’s Vince Caballero to Serve as Chair of 2016 Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk

Union Bank’s managing director and region manager, Vincent Caballero, will serve as the American Heart Association’s chair of the 2016 Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk.

In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing the American Heart Association’s Healthy Living initiative with a key focus on bringing new leadership and company involvement to the celebratory Heart & Stroke Walk in September.

Caballero and Union Bank have raised the bar for other corporate sponsors to join in the life-saving mission of the AHA by being the first-ever Heart Walk Presenting Sponsor in Santa Barbara.

Union Bank was also the top fundraising company for the Santa Barbara walk last year, raising close to $30,000, and plans to launch a community-wide Bank Challenge to all financial institutions in the area. Union Bank continues to be one of the American Heart Association’s greatest corporate supporters.

Caballero is a regional manager for Union Bank’s Consumer and Business Banking division in Santa Barbara County, overseeing the operations of retail branches in that region.

He has nearly 30 years of financial services industry experience. He joined Union Bank in 2010 as a regional manager of the San Fernando Valley region.

Prior to Union Bank, Caballero was a senior vice president and premier market manager for Bank of America. He started his career as a vice president and district manager for Wells Fargo Bank.

Active in the community, Caballero is a board member of the Autry National Center and Casa Pacifica. He is also a volunteer for Junior Achievement. Caballero studied business at San Jose State University.

Caballero is very passionate about the work of the American Heart Association because his mother is a heart disease survivor.

The 2016 Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at the Fess Parker: A Doubletree Resort, located at 633 E Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.

The 5K walk and non-competitive run encourages healthy eating habits while raising funds to support the AHA’s research and education efforts to fight heart disease and stroke, the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers.

Before the walk, participants are encouraged to explore the expo area including the Kids Zone, educational and sponsor booths, heart-healthy food, music and a Dog Zone, sponsored by Loose Pooch Dog Club, where doggie accessories, treats and a water station along the walking route will be provided.

Heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases are the leading killers in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 831,000 men, women and children every year. Heart Walks bring the community together to raise awareness and much-needed funds to fight these diseases.

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving lives from heart disease and stroke by funding innovative research, setting best practices for improving patient care, fighting for stronger public health policies and providing lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat the leading causes of death in the U.S.

For more information regarding the Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk, visit www.sbheartwalk.com.

— Tamara White is the director of communications and marketing at the American Heart Association.