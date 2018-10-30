Union Pacific to Begin Work on Lower State Street Rail Crossing

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Union Pacific Railroad will begin construction on a project to improve safety at the Lower State Street railroad crossing.

The work will include installation of new sidewalk gates and flashers, and new flashers in the medians. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 18. Drivers should expect periodic delays in the area.

After the Union Pacific work, in early 2019 the city will begin a project to reconstruct sidewalks, add pedestrian railings, construct medians, and remove a portion of the Amtrak platform to prevent walking on the rail tracks from the station to State Street.

The project is fully funded by the Railway-Highway Crossing (Section 130) Program through the California Public Utilities Commission, which has jurisdiction over railroad crossings in California.



— Jennifer Sanchez for city of Santa Barbara.