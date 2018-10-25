Junior League of Santa Barbara Rummage Sale, Oct. 26-27 at Earl Warren

The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) will host its 82nd Anniversary Rummage Sale at Earl Warren Showgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 27, with a special pre-sale shopping event on Friday, Oct. 26.

The annual event, a bargain hunter’s dream, will be 6-9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-2p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the pre-Sale are $20 and available in advance online at JLSantaBabrara.org.

Admission to the sale on Saturday is free and open to the general public.

First established in 1934, the community-based sale is one of Santa Barbara’s longest standing charity events. It benefits the JLSB and provides low-cost, new and gently used merchandise to the community at affordable prices.

This is Santa Barbara's largest indoor garage sale, boasting thousands of new, almost-new and gently used items including baby items, clothing for all, art, housewares, appliances, furniture, kitchen and dining wares.

Funds raised support the JLSB’s work in the community, including training members to be effective community leaders while partnering with other nonprofits aligned with its mission and focus area in order to further their impact.

This includes their recent signature project, S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara, a six-bed residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls who are survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

Funds raised also benefit the JLSB as a whole — an organization of women who promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women and improve the community through the effective action of trained volunteers.

Thanks go to title sponsor Movegreen, whose generosity helps make the rummage sale a success.

For more information, visit JLSantaBarbara.org or call 963-2704.

— Kate Perlis McKinniss for the Junior League of Santa Barbara.