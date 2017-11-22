Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:54 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Find Locally Made Handicrafts at Adult Ed Holiday Market

Some 60 vendors selling items made in School of Extended Learning classes

Arts & Crafts Fair is Dec. 2 at Wake Center. (Courtesy photo)
By Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning | November 22, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Holiday shoppers can get crafty at SBCC School of Extended Learning’s annual Arts & Crafts Fair 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road.

Visitors can browse through hundreds of locally handcrafted treasures including ceramics, jewelry, glass arts, weavings, floral arrangements, drawings and paintings.

More than 60 vendors will be displaying and selling works they created in their School of Extended Learning classes.

The event has a legacy of more than 20 years and gives SBCC the chance to introduce the community to its talented pool of artists, both students and instructors, said Andy Harper, senior director of SBCC’s School of Extended Learning.

The artists also look forward to the fair as a chance to share their work with the whole community.

“Shoppers always find unique treasures to help them fill out their holiday lists, and the chance to interact with the artists makes it a really memorable experience,” Harper said.

The event includes a chance at raffle prizes as well For more information, go to thecll.org or contact Harper at [email protected]

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.

 
