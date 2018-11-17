Pixel Tracker

Saturday, November 17 , 2018, 3:36 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Holiday Market to Feature 70 Local Artists

By Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning | November 17, 2018 | 12:20 p.m.
SBCC School of Extended Learning Arts & Crafts Fair returns Dec. 1. Click to view larger
SBCC School of Extended Learning Arts & Crafts Fair returns Dec. 1. (Courtesy photo)

Unique, handmade treasures just in time for holiday shopping will be available at SBCC School of Extended Learning annual Arts & Crafts Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1,  at SBCC’s Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road.

More than 70 local artists will showcase their ceramics, jewelry, glass arts, textiles and weaving, floral arrangements, drawings and paintings. Visitors can shop at their leisure. Free parking is plentiful at the Wake Campus.

“Here is your chance to find a special gift with a story behind it that will truly be cherished,” said Andy Harper, senior director, SBCC School of Extended Learning.

“We are excited to create community this season through this popular event, just as we create community all year long around learning for personal and professional growth,” he said.

The Arts & Crafts Fair has more than a 20-year legacy and, each year, introduces the community to Extended Learning’s pool of artists, both students and instructors. Artists also look forward to the fair as a chance to share their work with the community.

For more information, visit sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 