SBCC Holiday Market to Feature 70 Local Artists

Unique, handmade treasures just in time for holiday shopping will be available at SBCC School of Extended Learning annual Arts & Crafts Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at SBCC’s Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road.

More than 70 local artists will showcase their ceramics, jewelry, glass arts, textiles and weaving, floral arrangements, drawings and paintings. Visitors can shop at their leisure. Free parking is plentiful at the Wake Campus.

“Here is your chance to find a special gift with a story behind it that will truly be cherished,” said Andy Harper, senior director, SBCC School of Extended Learning.

“We are excited to create community this season through this popular event, just as we create community all year long around learning for personal and professional growth,” he said.

The Arts & Crafts Fair has more than a 20-year legacy and, each year, introduces the community to Extended Learning’s pool of artists, both students and instructors. Artists also look forward to the fair as a chance to share their work with the community.

For more information, visit sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

— Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning.