‘Uniquely Qualified’ Space Operations Officer Assumes Command at Vandenberg AFB

Col. J. Christopher Moss returns to the Central Coast to lead the 30th Space Wing as Col. Keith Balts bids farewell

A “uniquely qualified” space operations officer took command of the main unit at Vandenberg Air Force Base during a ceremony Thursday morning, before issuing his first order of “Let’s get after it.”

Col. J. Christopher Moss assumed command of the 30th Space Wing, accepting the unit guidon from Lt. Gen. John “Jay” Raymond, commander of the 14th Air Force and Joint Functional Component Command for Space.

Moss replaced Col. Keith Balts, who led the unit for two years and is heading to a new assignment as inspector general for Air Force Space Command headquarters at Peterson AFB in Colo.

The new commander came to Vandenberg after a dual-hatted stint with the National Reconnaissance Office, where he was responsible for ensuring operation, guidance, support and coordination between NRO and U.S. Strategic Command.

“Chris, I couldn’t be happier for you as you take command of this incredible wing. You are the perfect officer to take the leadership reins from Keith and lead this wing to even greater heights in the years ahead,” Raymond told Moss.

Hundreds of airmen were on hand for the ceremony in addition to local elected officials — including Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson — and civic leaders from northern Santa Barbara County. Also in attendance was retired Brig. Gen. Sebastian Coglitore, the first leader of the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg.

Moss’ prior assignments ran the gamut of space operation units, making him “uniquely qualified to command this wing,” said Raymond, who had worked closely with Moss in his last assignment. “I have been impressed with his vision, his mission focus, his leadership and most importantly his officership,” Raymond said, urging the new commander to “lead boldly.”

Moss is familiar with Vandenberg, having served as the 614th Air and Space Operations Center and director of the Joint Space Operations Center at the base from 2010 to 2012.

He said he, his wife, Brenda, a retired space officer, and their three children are happy to be back at the base.

“Vandenberg is a special place,” Moss said. “The things we do here are unbelievably important and the people who do them are simply amazing.”

He ticked off the variety of missions including launching rockets, testing missiles, housing missile-defense interceptors and monitoring satellites that give Vandenberg “a one-of-a-kind capability.”

“What we provide our nation is simply indispensable,” Moss said. “For this reason, we must, under every circumstance, be able to execute our missions 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. That puts a special burden on us to deliver every single day and it’s incredible to me how well you meet that burden. “

“What you do and how you do it — it’s amazing and it’s inspiring. Brenda and I are honored and absolutely ecstatic to have a chance to be a part of it. And we can’t wait to get started, so let’s get after it.”

The Balts family has been at Vandenberg for five years while he served as commander and vice wing commander. Between those two assignments, Balts spent a year overseas as director of space forces in Southwest Asia while his wife and two children continued to live on the Central Coast.

In Balts’ time leading the unit, Raymond said, the 30th Space Wing conducted 19 flawless space launches, 12 successful intercontinental ballistic missile tests, two high-visibility landings of the X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, support for Missile Defense Agency tests including the first successful intercept or a re-entry vehicle in more than five years.

For his accomplishments during Balts’ time leading the wing and also serving as vice commander, the three-star general presented Balts with a Legion of Merit medal noting the colonel’s exceptionally meritorious conduct from 2010 to 2015.

Under Balts’ command, Vandenberg celebrated completion of the new education center and dining facility plus re-opened the theater and auto hobby shop. His tenure also included the Air Force-wide sequestration with drastic budget reductions, a civilian furlough and a 16-day government shutdown with no mission impacts.

“Considering the resource-constrained environments we face today, these accomplishments are testament to your leadership,” Raymond said. “You are a leader who truly cares for your airmen.”

Balts, who choked up with emotion when thanking his wife, Christine, noted that people typically refer to their military moves as bittersweet.

“I can tell you, for me, these moments are never bittersweet, they’re probably just bitter," he said, adding that he used that description because the family’s time here has been “so gosh darn sweet."

“So it’s hard to leave and it’s sad to leave,” he added.

