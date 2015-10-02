Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:08 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Unitarian Society Joins Alliance for Living and Dying Well in Presentation of Film Series

By Carrie Cooper | October 2, 2015 | 1:17 p.m.

Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara is partnering with the Alliance for Living and Dying Well for the fifth year in providing a film series on the topics of death, dying, aging, grief and what it means to live well. After each screening, community discussions will be facilitated.

“When faced with discussing difficult end-of-life decisions, sometimes just starting the conversation is the hardest part,” said Susan Plummer, executive director of Alliance for Living and Dying Well. “Our film series is a unique and meaningful way for the Alliance to raise awareness about the importance of speaking openly about the reality of death — to accept and embrace it as inextricably connected to life.”

All films are free of charge, and no reservations are required. Films will be screened in the Parish Hall of the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara Street, at 7 p.m. Fridays —Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. 

Schedule of Films

Oct. 30: In Still Alice (2014), Alice Howland, happily married with three grown children, is a renowned linguistics professor who starts to forget words.

When she receives a diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer's disease, she and her family find their bonds thoroughly tested. Her struggle to stay connected to who she once was is frightening, heartbreaking and inspiring.

Nov. 6: Albert Brooks wrote, directed and stars, along with Meryl Streep,​ in Defending Your Life (1991), an allegorical comedy about a man having a hard time making a case for himself in the afterlife.

When advertising executive Daniel Miller finds himself in a fatal car crash minutes after taking delivery on a new BMW, he's whisked away to Judgment City, where the recently dead are put on a sort of trial to decide their fate.

Although a mythical comedy, this film raises some profound questions about what it means to live well.

Nov. 13:  In Get Low (2009) Few folks have spoken with Felix Bush since he disappeared into the Tennessee woods 40 years ago, and the ones who have don't necessarily have the kindest things to say about him.

When Felix walks into a funeral parlor and announces his intentions to throw himself a massive memorial party before he passes away, word quickly spreads through town and anticipation starts to run high.

Before long the big day has finally arrived, and Felix surprises everyone by revealing exactly why he shunned society to lead a life of solitude in the deep woods. This film is about redemption and reconciliation.

For more information about the Film Series, please call 805,845.5314.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara and the Alliance for Living and Dying Well

 
