Unite to Light, Direct Relief Team Up to Aid Flood Victims in Peru

Two Goleta-based nonprofit organizations — Unite to Light and Direct Relief — are teaming up to aid victims of recent catastrophic flooding in Peru.

Mudslides and flooding killed 80 people, demolished more than 110,000 homes and affected 640,000 people. A state of emergency has been declared in 800 cities and there is more rain in the forecast.

The poorest were the hardest hit, as they had built homes along the more affordable land near rivers. Now as the country struggles to clean up and rebuild, people are without homes, food, clean water — and electricity.

Unite to Light is seeking funding assistance to send 1,000 lights at $10 a light.

“Unite to Light’s solar-powered lights are an important tool in disaster response,” said Megan Birney, Unite to Light’s president. “Many of these places are still without power, making it difficult, if not impossible, to continue the recovery effort and health services after dark.”

Direct Relief — a humanitarian aid organization active in all 50 states and 70 countries with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies — has already shipped 50,000 pounds of medical supplies to its partners in Peru, Associacion Vida Peru and Socios en Salud. These groups have extensive networks of hospitals, health clinics and community partners in the hardest hit areas, including Piura, Trujillo, Chiclayo and Lima.

The next shipment that Direct Relief sends will include Unite to Light’s solar-powered Luke Lights so doctors, nurses and those who have lost everything can work and live after dark.

Click here to make an online donation to help fund the Luke Light shipments. For every $10 donated, a light will go to someone in need.

“These lights will be sent to our partners that are setting up health clinics in tents in impacted communities, and to people rendered homeless from the floods,” said Cydney Justman, Direct Relief’s program manager for Latin America.

Birney expressed her gratitude for the partnership.

“Unite to Light is honored to work with Direct Relief and their partners to get lights to those in need,” she said.

