Unite to Light Sets Pre-Sale for Solar Charger, Battery Bank

Local nonprofit Unite to Light just launched a pre-sale of a new product that works for every adventurer and every emergency kit.

With a battery big enough to charge an iPhone 3-4 times, three efficient, foldable solar panels keep the battery full, and a high-powered torch flashlight provides a bright task light during power outages.

“Unite to Light has distributed over 100,000 solar lights and solar chargers to people all over the world,” said Megan Birney, president of Unite to Light.

“What we’ve learned both at home and abroad is that people want a light to see by and a simple, powerful device to keep their phones alive 24/7,”she said.

During June, Unite to Light is offering the Solar Charger with a 10 percent pre-sale discount. It can be purchased online through June 30 for $40 and expect to receive the unit in mid-August.

Just like every light it sells, for every Solar Charger sold, Unite to Light will donate one to a humanitarian organization. During the pre-sale, customers can choose among three recipients: Direct Relief, Edna Adan Hospital Foundation, and African Schools of Kenya.

“Some applications for the Solar Charger include powering fetal heart monitors so midwives can diagnose complications at births, and powering phones to allow aid workers to communicate and coordinate recovery efforts,” said Birney.

“By adding the Solar Charger and Battery Bank to our product line, Unite to Light hopes to provide safety and comfort to people at home, while equipping our partners abroad with the tools they need to do their important work,” she said.

Unite to Light has a goal of selling 250 Solar Chargers by June 30. To buy a charger, visit www.UnitetoLight.org/SolarCharger.

Unite to Light has a mission to manufacture and distribute efficient, durable, low-cost solar energy to people without access to electricity. Key program areas include: education, global health and disaster response.

Unite to Light has distributed some 100,000 lamps to 70 countries since 2011. For for more information, visit www.UnitetoLight.org.

— Megan Birney for Unite to Light.