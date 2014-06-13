United Airlines Expands Jet Service from Santa Barbara Airport

The Santa Barbara Airport announced Friday that passengers can now fly to Los Angeles six times a day on United Airlines aboard a 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet.

United replaced its Embraer-120 (EMB-120) turbo-prop aircraft used for the Los Angeles route, for the larger, quieter regional jet.

United also replaced two of the nine nonstop flights to San Francisco with a 50-seat CRJ and 70 seat CRJ with first-class seating. The other seven flights will remain aboard the EMB-120.

“We know that Santa Barbara travelers can support the enhanced service and take advantage of the key connections to many domestic and international destinations from Los Angeles and San Francisco," Santa Barbara Airport Director Hazel Johns said. "We want the improved service to be successful for United and the community.”

United Airlines flies nonstop from the Santa Barbara Airport to Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The Santa Barbara Airport is a self-supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara, serving more than 710,000 passengers annually.

— Hazel Johns is director of the Santa Barbara Airport.