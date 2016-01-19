Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:06 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

United Blood Services Outfits New, Modern Blood Mobile

By Sergio Coppa for United Blood Services | January 19, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

The interior of the new blood mobile was designed for more efficient blood drives. (United Blood Services photo)

United Blood Services has upgraded it’s blood mobile, a familiar sight in the area, with a brand new unit. The new blood mobile was especially built and configured to United Blood Services specifications and is designed for the lifesaving work they do everyday.

The updated vehicle has a very specialized layout and specific technical equipment to conduct even more efficient blood drives than the older unit.

The space was designed for optimal blood donor use and low physical effort for donors regardless of donor size or posture. 

United Blood Services new blood mobile will be out and about in the community effective immediately at blood drives being held at high schools, places of worship, businesses, special events and more. 

This new blood mobile will travel to over 350 community blood drives in 2016 to collect blood from United Blood Services fabulous volunteer blood donors.

Nearly, 60 percent of the blood collected in the Ventura and Santa Barbara area comes from community blood drives. Having this new state of the art blood mobile to hold blood drives in will become an even greater tool in having blood available to hospital patients when needed.

Donors are encouraged to tour the bus at one of many blood drives happening in the area. They can make an appointment for an area blood drive by calling 877.827.4376 or by going online to www.Blood4Life.org and clicking on “Donate Blood” and typing in their zip code to find a list of drives nearby.

Appointments are appreciated, but not necessary. Walk-ins are welcome, and will be honored.

Much needed blood donations may also be made at the Ventura Center on 2223 Eastman Avenue or Santa Barbara Center on 4213 State Street.

Those who are age 16 and older, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health, can likely donate. Additional height and weight requirements apply for donors age 22 and younger.

Donors who are age 16, will need a parent permission slip to donate, which can be obtained online at www.UnitedBloodServices.org.

Sergio Coppa represents United Blood Services.

 
