United Blood Services Requests Donations During Christmas Week

By Sergio Coppa for United Blood Services | December 23, 2015 | 7:10 a.m.

United Blood Services is reaching out to donors, asking for support this holiday season in helping to collect nearly 400 donations before Christmas. 

With the Christmas holiday ahead, it is time to kick it up and ensure the public knows donations are still needed. Donations of all blood types are encouraged to ensure an adequate supply of red cells, plasma and platelets.

United Blood Services in Ventura and Santa Barbara are making a special request for donations for the days prior to Christmas.

To help encourage donations, in the Ventura Center and mobiles, certificates are being given to all donors for a free pizza from PizzaMan Dan’s. In the Santa Barbara Center and mobiles, Pizza Mizza certificates are being given to donors as a big thank you for saving lives this holiday season. 

People are busy, the cold season is here and the holiday season can be extremely difficult for United Blood Services, with a 30-40 percent decline in blood donations during holiday weeks like Christmas. 

Whole blood, platelet and plasma donations are needed, and there is a special focus on collecting plasma donations from AB blood-type donors. Every day counts and every donation counts, especially before the Christmas Holiday.

First-time donors are especially encouraged to donate during this time to help save lives through volunteer blood donation. The human body is complex, but saving lives is simple.

Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1.877.UBS.HERO or by visiting UnitedBloodServices.org.

Sergio Coppa represents United Blood Services.

 
