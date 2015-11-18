United Blood Services Requests Donoations Prior to Busiest Travel Day of the Year

Advice

It’s hard to believe, but Thanksgiving weekend will be here before we know it that will include eating tons of turkey, watching football, getting together with family and friends, going shopping and eating even more turkey. Talk about a jam packed weekend full of fun! For some, however, the need for donated blood takes over their holiday.

“How about celebrating Thanksgiving a little early this year by donating blood?” suggested Sergio Coppa. “What better way to give thanks than by giving the gift of life to someone else? Giving blood around Thanksgiving time can be a great tradition and a gift that someone will surely be thankful for.”

The need for blood on hospital shelves never takes a holiday, and demand actually increases as less people give blood and more people are out on the roads traveling.

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest travel days of the year so having an ample supply of blood available is necessary for those in emergency situations, cancer patients and all others requiring blood transfusions.

“We encourage people to donate blood before Thanksgiving so we can be assured of having enough blood for people in our community. And donating blood in November is a great way to start the holiday season because it reminds us that one person can truly make a difference,” Coppa said.

During this season of giving thanks, United Blood Services Central Coast is showing its appreciation to all presenting blood donors by offering an Amazon Shopping eGift Card through its Hero Rewards Program.

“We hope this will help with your holiday preparations and it’s our way of saying thank you for taking the time to donate blood when our blood supply needs it the most,” Coppa added.

United Blood Services Central Coast is a nonprofit community blood center that provides blood and blood products to local hospitals in the region, and they need approximately 200 blood donations every day to meet the demand for their three principal blood products that are red blood cells, platelets and plasma.

“We hope everyone will consider becoming a blood donor, especially during the difficult holiday season,” said Coppa. “Blood donations are essential for our community’s hospital patients and for other critically ill people in our community.”

Donations may be made at the Santa Barbara Center on 4213 State Street and a number of community blood drives happening throughout the region.

Donors are asked to make an appointment by contacting United Blood Services at 877.827.4376 or online at www.Blood4Life.org.

Walk-ins are also welcome and will be honored.

— Sergio Coppa represents United Blood Services Central Coast.