United Blood Services Seeking Donations to Keep Up with Demand Around July 4 Holiday

By Sergio Coppa for United Blood Services | June 22, 2015 | 10:37 a.m.

Another long holiday is fast approaching which will again put a strain on the local blood supply. Maintaining an ample and steady supply of blood is always difficult in summer, but long summer holidays, such as the Fourth of July, make it especially challenging. Each holiday brings an increased need at a time when donations decrease due to holiday plans.

While the blood supply is currently sufficient, United Blood Services of California blood centers will face a shortage of blood during the July 4 weekend because of increased emergencies. With all the fairs, festivals and vacations, the community’s blood supply can dip dangerously low. We need your help during this critical time by donating before July 4 and after the holiday to replenish the supply.

To keep the blood supply from dipping critically low, United Blood Services has teamed up with local ice cream partners to thank our donors by giving away a coupon for a free pint of ice cream now through July 12.

“We are thrilled to have such great community support with local businesses that are helping us recognize the many heroes in our community who will be saving countless lives,” said Sergio Coppa, spokesman for the California blood centers. “There is no greater gift than saving a friend or neighbor with your life’s blood.”

We’re looking for whole blood, platelet and plasma donors. Patient’s needs are changing, and how you can help the most is determined by your blood type.

» O blood types, A negative and B negative are encouraged to give the traditional blood donation.

» AB types are universal plasma donors.

» A positive can help with either red cell or plasma.

» All blood types can donate platelets.

» If you’re unsure of your blood type, we will let you know, after you donate.

Donations may be made at convenient locations throughout the Central and Southern California Region in Ventura, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and a number of community blood drives happening throughout the region.

Donors are asked to make an appointment by contacting United Blood Services at 877.UBS.HERO or online at Blood4Life.org. Just click on “Donate Blood” and type in your ZIP code to find a list of drives nearby. Appointments are appreciated, but not necessary. Walk-ins are also welcome, and will be honored.

» Ventura Center — 2223 Eastman Ave., Suite A, Ventura

» Santa Barbara Center — 4213 State St., Santa Barbara

» Santa Maria Center — 1770 S. Broadway, Santa Maria

» San Luis Obispo Center — 4119 Broad St., Suite 100, San Luis Obispo

— Sergio Coppa is the marketing manager for United Blood Services of California.

