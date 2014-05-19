Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:50 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

United Blood Services Short on Donations Heading Into Memorial Day Weekend

By Liz Dewell for United Blood Services | May 19, 2014 | 8:31 a.m.

Low blood donations rates at local Central Coast blood centers and community blood drives have been falling short of expectations. The declining donations are now causing concern as United Blood Services California prepares for Memorial Day weekend and the start of summer.

Two trends intersect and cause challenges for blood centers during the weeks approaching the long holiday weekends; donation rates can rapidly decline and the risk of trauma accidents can increase. In 2012 and 2013, United Blood Services successfully avoided the declining donations with a series of productive blood drives. This has not been the case in 2014 as the first two weeks of May have experienced an unexpected decline in volunteer blood donations. The warming weather is suspected of being a factor as potential donors chose the beach over donating blood.

As the warm weather turns to 90s and above, comfort can be a factor for donors who elect to stay home. Even the recent Miguelito Fire near Lompoc caused a cancelation of a large community blood drive in Solvang.

“Locally we are 250 donations under expected results so far in May,” said Scott Edward, regional donor recruitment director with United Blood Services California. “We need to collect over 1,800 donations the week heading into the Memorial Day weekend, and we are hoping people will make time and help us out before Memorial Day.”

All blood types are needed as United Blood Services is asking for whole blood donors, plasma donors and platelet donors. Staying prepared for patient needs requires a supply of the three main blood components (red cells, plasma and platelets) from all the eight major blood types.

Make your convenient appointment to give blood by clicking here or calling 805.543.4290. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in United Blood Services’ Hero in Me rewards program. Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 or 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

For more information, click here.

— Liz Dewell is a publicist representing United Blood Services.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 