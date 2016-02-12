United Blood Services Takes Steps to Prevent Zika Virus Spread

United Blood Services, the Santa Barbara area’s nonprofit blood provider, announced Feb. 5, 2016, that it is asking potential donors who have traveled to the Caribbean, Mexico or Central or South America not to donate blood for 28 days after leaving those areas where the mosquito-borne Zika virus is becoming more widespread.

A growing number of U.S. cases have been identified among travelers returning from affected areas.

“Zika virus could be transmitted by transfusion and there is no test to screen blood donors,” said Dr. Hany Kamel, vice president and corporate medical director for Blood Systems, the national office of United Blood Services. “We are aware that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is discussing official guidance about donors who have traveled to these regions. Until that guidance is available, we are taking this cautionary step.”

The restriction is expected to reduce the number of eligible donors across the U.S. by an estimated 2 percent, according to a recent survey of community blood centers.

Blood centers in states along the border with Mexico will be particularly affected, as will states in the north and Midwest where some residents routinely travel to Mexico and the Caribbean to escape winter weather.

“This hits right in the middle of cold and flu season, so it’s really important for the rest of us to step up to make sure the community has a safe and ample blood supply,” said Scott Edward, director of donor recruitment of United Blood Services California. “If you’re healthy and are not affected by this post-travel waiting period, please make an appointment today to donate blood in the coming weeks.”

Donations may be made at convenient locations throughout the Central & Southern California Region in Ventura, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and a number of community blood drives happening throughout the region.

Those who wish to help are asked to make an appointment to give by contacting United Blood Services at 1.877.827.4376 or online at www.UnitedBloodServices.org.

With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in United Blood Services’ Hero in Me rewards program.

Donation centers include the Ventura Center, located at 2223 Eastman Avenue, Suite. A in Ventura; the Santa Barbara Center, located at 4213 State Street in Santa Barbara; the Santa Maria Center, located at 1770 S. Broadway in Santa Maria; and the San Luis Obispo Center, located at 4119 Broad Street, Suite 100 in San Luis Obispo.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

For more information, visit www.UnitedBloodServices.org.

United Blood Services is the Central and Southern California region's nonprofit community blood provider and serves patients throughout the area.

The United Blood Services network is one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofit blood service organizations and is a founding member of America’s Blood Centers and the AABB.

— Sergio Coppa represents United Blood Services.