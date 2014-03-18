Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:00 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County to Celebrate National Boys & Girls Club Week

By Jamie Collins for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Carpinteria | March 18, 2014 | 2:37 p.m.

From March 23-29, the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County will join more than 4,000 Boys & Girls Clubs across America and on U.S. military installations with its annual celebration of National Boys & Girls Club Week.

The weeklong celebration calls attention to the important role Boys & Girls Clubs play in the support and success of nearly 4 million young people each year.

This year's theme, "Open the Door. Take the Tour," encourages communities, families, friends and supporters of its club members to experience firsthand how the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is making a difference in the lives of young people. Visit the location nearest you to take the tour.

“We strive to provide a premier, safe club experience within our communities to ensure every child is transformed. At the heart of our organization is a desire to positively influence the lives of young people in our community,” said Jamie Collins, director of the Carpinteria Club. “We are more than ‘sports.’ We offer programs based on the physical, social and cultural needs and interests of our youth. We serve hundreds of children in our communities, through our life-changing programs every day.

"Boys & Girls Club Week is a great time to see how we impact the lives of young people through programs aimed at promoting academic success, a healthy lifestyle and good character.”

Other planned activities during National Boys & Girls Club Week include:

Monday, March 24 — Open the Door to Education
» Come learn about all the educational opportunities your Club offers including Power Hour, Tutoring, Youth of the Month and more.

Tuesday, March 25 — Open the Door to the Arts
» Explore the arts through our various Clubs through their Music Box programs, drawing and writing contests, dance teams and craft projects.

Wednesday, March 26 — Open the Door to Character & Citizenship
» We offer many community service-oriented programs through our Planet Superheroes Jr. Staff, Keystone and Hero Training Academy Clubs.

Thursday, March 27 — Open the Door to Healthy Lifestyles with a world record attempt
» The clubs will participate with other clubs across the country as we attempt to break a world record for the most people dancing to a fitness video.

Friday, March 28 — Open the Door, Take the Tour Celebration
» Come see what we are about at our Carpinteria, Santa Barbara West, Goleta and Lompoc clubhouses.

Learn more about programs and activities offered by the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County by clicking here or calling 805.681.1315.

— Jamie Collins is director of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Carpinteria.

