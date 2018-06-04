Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:42 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Clubs Names Aaron Martinez as Director of Santa Barbara West

By Flannery Hill for the United Boys & Girls Clubs | January 13, 2014 | 3:47 p.m.

Aaron Martinez
Aaron Martinez

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce Aaron Martinez as new club director of the Santa Barbara West Club.

Martinez is a fourth-generation Santa Barbarian, growing up just blocks away from the United Boys & Girls Santa Barbara West Club. He became familiar with United Boys & Girls Clubs when, in his youth, he often visited the United Boys & Girls Santa Barbara West Club to participate in pickup basketball games. He grew up with the view that the clubs were a place for everyone to play basketball.

He attended Bishop Diego High School, where he played basketball and football, which greatly influenced his educational goals. As a student, Martinez was drawn towards youth development and athletics, which led him to careers in coaching, specifically basketball. He coached freshman basketball at Bishop Diego High School, then as Assistant Boys’ Basketball Coach at Dos Pueblos High School. He has coached basketball at the high school level for nine seasons, most recently serving as a Varsity Assistant and JV Head Coach at Dos Pueblos High School.

Martinez filled many roles in the development of youth programs in Santa Barbara. He served in a number of capacities, including over 12 years with the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

Most recently, Martinez served as athletic director of the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, where he developed the sports camp and club basketball programs.

In 2006, he earned his bachelor of arts degree in kinesiology with an emphasis in coaching from Westmont College.

As club director, Martinez is responsible for managing the United Boys & Girls Santa Barbara West Club’s growth and operations, developing community relationships and maintaining high quality standards of the programs provided by United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

He has great visions and is excited to embark on this new journey!

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

