United Boys & Girls Clubs Gearing Up for Benefit Car Rally

On May 31, specialty car enthusiasts will hit the road to raise awareness and funds for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

The vintage and speedster vehicles will cover more than 200 miles through the Santa Ynez Valley, experiencing the flavor and beauty of our region, before crossing the finish line at Bella Vista Ranch, site of the post-rally party featuring the band Papa Doo Run Run, comedian Paul Clay and singer/songwriter Jeff Barry (“Leader of the Pack,” “Chapel of Love”).

Soon to be an annual event for car aficionados, the Car Rally is being chaired by Diana Starr Langley and Monte Wilson and supported by the members of Santa Barbara Cars & Coffee, who gather in Montecito every Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m.

The rally will raise funds to support the United Boys & Girls Club’s four club sites and five satellite locations, which collectively serve more than 7,000 youth every year through after-school and summer programs. We are committed to keeping our membership fee affordable at just $40 per child, per year, despite the actual cost per child being more than 20 times that amount.

Fundraising events such as the Car Rally ensure that we are able to continue our mission “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”

— Diana Oplinger is the development director for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.