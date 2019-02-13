United Boys and Girls Club Gears Up For 2019 Rally4Kids Fundraiser

Nonprofit Q&A

The United Boys & Girls Club will hold the 6th Annual Rally4Kids presented by The Armand Hammer Foundation, Saturday, April 27, at Bella Vista Ranch, Summerland.

The event is the only one of its kind in the Santa Barbara area that features a sports car road rally where the driver/navigator teams travel some of California’s back country roads and complete challenges at checkpoints along the route, all while earning points to become the champions.

The Rally4Kids culminates with a gala — A European Affair — at Bella Vista Ranch in Summerland, where the 2019 champions will be crowned while being entertained in a unique way.

The Rally4Kids has always prided itself on bringing unique and entertaining aspects to the event. The event has sold out every year since its inception. Those who are not car enthusiasts also are urged to attend the gala.

“In so many ways, there simply isn’t anything else like the Rally4Kids,” said Michael Baker, United Boys & Girls Club CEO.

“As one of the largest and most unique fundraisers of the year, the Rally4Kids has allowed us to buy vans to bring kids to the club that didn’t have access, open on Saturdays, and bring a new club to Buellton,” he said.

Sponsored by the Armand Hammer Foundation for the last six years, chairman/CEO Michael Hammer said, “We’re incredibly proud to come back in 2019 as the presenting sponsor for the Rally4Kids.

“Since our involvement from the very first year, more kids are able to attend the Boys & Girls Club facilities than ever before, and we’re able to give these kids a fighting chance to make a difference in the world.”

Co-chairs Monte and Maria Wilson have committed a top quality event for the community and have some few tricks up their sleeves to keep the event fresh.

To learn more or register for the Rally or the Gala, visit www.rally4kids.org or call 805-681-1315.

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) is a nonprofit youth development agency that serves children ages 5-18 years from 10 Santa Barbara County locations. UBGC is a member of the national organization, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

In 2001, UBGC consolidated as one organization serving communities in Buellton, Carpinteria, Westside Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc; and managing Camp Whittier near Lake Cachuma.

UBGC oversees a budget of some $4.3 million raised from individual and corporate contributions, foundations, grants, special events and program service fees. To schedule a tour of any of the clubs, contact Baker at 805-681-1315.

— Monte Wilson for United Boys and Girls Club.