Rally 4 Kids Revs Up the Fun — and Fundraising — for United Boys & Girls Clubs

Annual 2-day benefit pulls in over $300,000 as teams hit the road for 100-mile race to the Santa Ynez Valley and back

What do a secret envelope, a checkered flag and matching wits with a fifth-grader have in common? The Third Annual United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Rally 4 Kids.

More than 150 enthusiastic men and women participated in a weekend car rally that took 75 drivers and their navigators from QAD’s Summerland campus to the Santa Ynez Valley and back. Officials say the rally raised more than $300,000 for the United Boys & Girls Clubs and its programs.

The two-day car lover’s extravaganza kicked off with a sunset cocktail party for drivers and their navigators Friday evening at a Montecito estate. The rally began Saturday morning as drivers started their motors at QAD and began their 100-mile adventure, which was a cross between a scavenger hunt, a contest of local trivia and a road rally.

Once back in Summerland, weary teams converged at Bella Vista Ranch & Polo Club for a celebration dinner, entertainment by The Tearaways, a live auction, dancing and the chance to show off their cars and admire others.

In all, about 350 guests enjoyed the finale event, where the winner of the rally, two runner-ups and the winner of the Directionally Challenged Award were announced.

The 2015 winner, Chris Ebertz, was slated to present the award to this year’s winner. But after it was announced that Ebertz and navigator Lark Cobb had won this year’s contest, the duo took the stage and joked about getting to keep the trophy for another year.

Second-place winners were Karen Kahn and Roy Hildestad, who drove a 2013 Porsche 911. Third place went to Peter Sperling and Sean McCue in a 2014 Lamborghini Murciélago​ 640 LP Roaster.

The rally was not about speed, but rather required teams to locate places, answer trivia questions and demonstrate physical skill. After leaving QAD, participants drove to the Santa Barbara Bowl, where they got to experience the stage in a way that only performers and their roadies usually do.

Once on stage, a member of the team was required to hula hoop for 20 seconds to earn the clue about the next secret location. That happened to be Roblar Winery in Santa Ynez.

From the Valley, teams traveled back to Santa Barbara, where they stopped at the Goleta Boys & Girls Club and matched wits and knowledge with some of the club’s kids, engaging in a version of Are You Smarter Than a 5th-Grader? Although all teams were able to earn their next clue, we hear the kids “schooled” most of the participants, giving them a real run for their money.

Saturday night’s awards dinner was fun and lively. One driver, who, despite having the “secret envelope” in his glove box, managed to get out of two scrapes with the law. The secret envelope, which was intended to keep drivers within the posted speed limits, contained the driver’s license, a copy of the car’s insurance card and the location of the end of the rally. Any driver who opened the envelope for any reason would be automatically disqualified from the rally.

Sources say the driver, who shall remain anonymous for now, was twice pulled over for speeding Saturday. He must have had either a duplicate driver’s license or a silver tongue.

Next year’s rally is bound to sell out early, so if you want to participate, mark your calendar and buy your ticket soon. You don’t need a fancy car or one that will set a land speed record.

Cars of every shape, size and price bracket were driven, and all participants had an equal chance of clutching the coveted first-place trophy. The Urban Hikers will be there and we hope to see you.

Click here for more information about the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, or call 805.681.1315. Click here to make an online donation.