Kids at United Boys & Girls Clubs Decorate Ornaments in Remembrance of Lost Loved Ones

This week, kids at the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County — the Goleta Boys & Girls Club, the Santa Barbara West Boys & Girls Club and the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club — have been decorating holiday ornaments in remembrance of loved ones who have passed.

Each ornament from UBGC will join the stars on Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Light Up a Life trees in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

Decorating ornaments for Light Up a Life is a way for UBGC to facilitate a collective discussion on death, remembrance and loss with the kids in the clubs.

"The day you no longer stood on this world anymore, I know everything would be OK knowing you're happy in a beautiful place," said Gabby Rodriguez, who decorated and dedicated her ornament to a loved one at Goleta Boys & Girls Club.

As part of UBGC’s Campaign for Kids, kids have been contributing to events like Light Up a Life in an effort to reconnect with their communities as active participants and important members. UBGC ornaments will remain up on the trees through New Year’s Day.

Light Up a Life Tree Lighting Ceremonies

» Saturday, Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m. — Camino Real Marketplace, Goleta

» Sunday, Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m. — Casa de la Guerra, Santa Barbara

» Saturday, Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m. — The Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Carpinteria

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.