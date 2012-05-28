Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:50 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

United Boys & Girls Club: A Noozhawk Special Project

Complete index of articles and resources on a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation

By Alex Choi, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | May 28, 2012 | 12:42 a.m.

This is the index page for Noozhawk’s special spotlight project on the Santa Barbara-based United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. The nonprofit organization is trying to raise $300,000 by April 30.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County serves more than 900 students each day during the school year and 600 students in the summer at four facilities: Carpinteria, 4849 Foothill Road; Goleta, 5701 Hollister Ave.; Lompoc, 1025 W. Ocean Ave.; and Santa Barbara West, 602 W. Anapamu St. The United Boys & Girls Clubs also runs the 55-acre Camp Whittier a residential camp located off of Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma.

In an innovative partnership, Noozhawk and the Hutton Parker Foundation have created a package of media grants to showcase four Santa Barbara County nonprofit organizations through a story-telling, branding, marketing and social-media campaign. Noozhawk writers will be reporting on these special series while providing critical insight into the world of nonprofit organizations and highlighting exceptional achievements in an effort to improve community discussion and awareness.

Article Series

» Camp Whittier’s Summer Camp Program Teaches Courage and Teamwork

» Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Honors Retiring Director Rich Medel for 40 Years of Service

» Financial Wizardry of Rotary Clubs Aids Camp Whittier

» United Boys & Girls Clubs Exceeds $300,000-in-60-Days Fundraising Goal

» Camp Whittier Honors Bill Muncaster for Decades of United Boys & Girls Clubs Leadership

» Educational, Life Skills Programs at Heart of United Boys & Girls Clubs’ Mission

» Longtime Staff Are the Jewels of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

» United Boys & Girls Clubs Needs $50,000 to Reach $300,000-in-60-Days Fundraising Goal

» Volunteers Make the Difference at United Boys & Girls Club in Carpinteria

» Local Companies Step Up to Help United Boys & Girls Clubs Bring In $300,000 in 60 Days

Related Articles

» Bill Macfadyen: With Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Sale, Look for the Union Label

» United Boys & Girls Clubs Making Headway in $300,000 Fundraising Drive

» Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Readers Plug Smart Meter Story, Spark Spike in Forwards

» Bill Macfadyen: Best of Noozhawk 12.16.11

» Hutton Parker Foundation, Noozhawk Join Forces on Nonprofit Media Grants

Related Links

» How to Donate

» United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

» United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County on Facebook

How to Apply for a Hutton Parker Foundation Media Grant

» Hutton Parker Foundation Grant Guidelines

Noozhawk intern Alex Choi can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 