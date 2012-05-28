United Boys & Girls Club: A Noozhawk Special Project

Complete index of articles and resources on a series sponsored by the Hutton Parker Foundation

This is the index page for Noozhawk’s special spotlight project on the Santa Barbara-based United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. The nonprofit organization is trying to raise $300,000 by April 30.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County serves more than 900 students each day during the school year and 600 students in the summer at four facilities: Carpinteria, 4849 Foothill Road; Goleta, 5701 Hollister Ave.; Lompoc, 1025 W. Ocean Ave.; and Santa Barbara West, 602 W. Anapamu St. The United Boys & Girls Clubs also runs the 55-acre Camp Whittier a residential camp located off of Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma.

In an innovative partnership, Noozhawk and the Hutton Parker Foundation have created a package of media grants to showcase four Santa Barbara County nonprofit organizations through a story-telling, branding, marketing and social-media campaign. Noozhawk writers will be reporting on these special series while providing critical insight into the world of nonprofit organizations and highlighting exceptional achievements in an effort to improve community discussion and awareness.

Article Series

» Camp Whittier’s Summer Camp Program Teaches Courage and Teamwork

» Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Honors Retiring Director Rich Medel for 40 Years of Service

» Financial Wizardry of Rotary Clubs Aids Camp Whittier

» United Boys & Girls Clubs Exceeds $300,000-in-60-Days Fundraising Goal

» Camp Whittier Honors Bill Muncaster for Decades of United Boys & Girls Clubs Leadership

» Educational, Life Skills Programs at Heart of United Boys & Girls Clubs’ Mission

» Longtime Staff Are the Jewels of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

» United Boys & Girls Clubs Needs $50,000 to Reach $300,000-in-60-Days Fundraising Goal

» Volunteers Make the Difference at United Boys & Girls Club in Carpinteria

» Local Companies Step Up to Help United Boys & Girls Clubs Bring In $300,000 in 60 Days

How to Apply for a Hutton Parker Foundation Media Grant

» Hutton Parker Foundation Grant Guidelines

