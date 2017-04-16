United Boys & Girls Club Gears Up for Scenic Road Rally

Rally 4 Kids Fundraiser will help more than 3,200 kids and families

Rally 4 Kids, the largest fundraiser for United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County’s (UBGC), welcomes car enthusiasts from southern California to partake in a scenic road rally April 28-29.

The community-centered event will fit with UBGC’s main mission to impact more youth more often. UBGC serves more than 3,200 children and their families annually among its nine locations: five club sites, three school sites and one residential camp.

The Armand Hammer Foundation is the title sponsor of Rally 4 Kids, and UBGC hopes the event will become a distinguished rally in California.

The two-day rally begins with a launch from the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, including a cocktail party and dinner on Friday at the hotel destination hosting major sponsors, drivers and navigators.

The next morning, following breakfast, drivers will all depart at the same time. The rally will close with a White Party on the Green on Saturday, also at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Rally 4 Kids and the White Party on the Green give UBGC an opportunity to develop more bonds and celebrate the ones already vital to the success of Boys & Girls Clubs programs.

UBGC thanks sponsors: Armand Hammer Foundation (title sponsor); Deckers Brands, Hutton Parker Foundation, Montecito Bank & Trust and Santa Barbara Porsche Club (premier sponsors); Sun Potion Transformational Foods (gala sponsor); and Milpas Motors (rally sponsor).

Also, Petersen Auto Body & Paint and The Painted Cabernet (checkpoint sponsors); and Lansco (program sponsor).

Other sponsors are: Andersen's Restaurant & Bakery, Ferrari of Westlake, Felici Events, Flying Point Vineyards, Islay Events, KSBY, Montecito Journal, Oniracom, Petersen Automotive Museum, and Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

These community partnerships allow members of Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Clubs to strive toward bright futures, and provide opportunities for them to develop academically, athletically and creatively.

For more information, visit www.unitedbg.org.

— Carla Leal for United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.